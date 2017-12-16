Return is a Norwegian rock band from Stange, Hedmark. The band started in 1980, and was in its prime in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In this period they had several singles on the Norwegian hit charts and were among the bestselling bands in the country. In 1993 the band took a break, but came back in 2001 with a collection and some gigs. In 2005 they released a new studio album, and in 2008 they released another collection which also includes a DVD with shots from a concert in Hamar in 2007.

The band's musical style has gone through minimal changes through almost three decades; they've kept most of the typical 80s rock, with a substantial amount of power ballads.

The band have hits in their native Norway and in other countries such as Switzerland.