Tomahawk is an American rock supergroup. They formed in 1999 when singer/keyboardist Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr Bungle) met guitar player Duane Denison (The Jesus Lizard) and the pair started swapping tapes with the intention of collaborating. Denison then recruited drummer John Stanier (Helmet), while Patton invited bass player Kevin Rutmanis (Melvins/ex-Cows). The group recorded three albums and toured extensively from 2000–2007 then went on extended hiatus, and reformed in 2013 with Trevor Dunn replacing Rutmanis.