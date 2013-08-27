TomahawkUS alt-rock group. Formed 2000
Tomahawk
2000
Tomahawk Biography (Wikipedia)
Tomahawk is an American rock supergroup. They formed in 1999 when singer/keyboardist Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr Bungle) met guitar player Duane Denison (The Jesus Lizard) and the pair started swapping tapes with the intention of collaborating. Denison then recruited drummer John Stanier (Helmet), while Patton invited bass player Kevin Rutmanis (Melvins/ex-Cows). The group recorded three albums and toured extensively from 2000–2007 then went on extended hiatus, and reformed in 2013 with Trevor Dunn replacing Rutmanis.
Tomahawk Tracks
Mayday
Tomahawk
Mayday
Mayday
White Hats, Black Hats
Tomahawk
White Hats, Black Hats
Oddfellows
Tomahawk
Oddfellows
Oddfellows
South Paw
Tomahawk
South Paw
South Paw
Stone Letter
Tomahawk
Stone Letter
Stone Letter
When The Stars Begin To Fall
Tomahawk
When The Stars Begin To Fall
Sweet Smell Of Success
Tomahawk
Sweet Smell Of Success
Sweet Smell Of Success
Omaha Dance
Tomahawk
Omaha Dance
Omaha Dance
