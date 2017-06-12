Me First and the Gimme Gimmes (often shortened to just "Me First" or "The Gimmes") are a punk rock supergroup and cover band that formed in San Francisco in 1995.

The Gimmes work exclusively as a cover band. They specialize in rapid-fire punk interpretations of a wide range of songs, often with a humorous edge.

The band is named after a children's book of the same name by Gerald G. Jampolsky and Diane V. Cirincione.