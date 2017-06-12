Me First and the Gimme GimmesFormed 1995
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
1995
Biography (Wikipedia)
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes (often shortened to just "Me First" or "The Gimmes") are a punk rock supergroup and cover band that formed in San Francisco in 1995.
The Gimmes work exclusively as a cover band. They specialize in rapid-fire punk interpretations of a wide range of songs, often with a humorous edge.
The band is named after a children's book of the same name by Gerald G. Jampolsky and Diane V. Cirincione.
Tracks
Sloop John B.
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
Sloop John B.
Sloop John B.
Last played on
I Only Want To Be With You
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
I Only Want To Be With You
Straight Up
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
Straight Up
Straight Up
Last played on
I Believe I Can Fly
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
I Believe I Can Fly
I Believe I Can Fly
Last played on
Me and Julio Down By The School Yard
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
Me and Julio Down By The School Yard
Seasons In The Sun
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
Seasons In The Sun
Seasons In The Sun
Last played on
Where Do Broken Hearts Go
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
Where Do Broken Hearts Go
Where Do Broken Hearts Go
Last played on
Linda Linda
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
Linda Linda
Linda Linda
Last played on
All Out of Love
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
All Out of Love
All Out of Love
Last played on
Country Roads
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
Country Roads
Country Roads
Last played on
Nothing Compares To You
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
Nothing Compares To You
Upcoming Events
14
Jun
2019
Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, The Smashing Pumpkins, Slipknot, Def Leppard, Tool, Rob Zombie, Slayer, Whitesnake, Die Antwoord, Slash, Lamb of God, Dream Theater, Trivium, Anthrax, Eagles of Death Metal, Underoath, Reel Big Fish, Opeth, Amon Amarth, Tesla, Our Last Night, The Amity Affliction, I Prevail, Whitechapel, State Champs, Skindred, Starset, Zebrahead, Carcass, Blackberry Smoke, Delain, Royal Republic, The Interrupters, Power Trip, Jinjer, Man With a Mission, Alien Weaponry, nothing, nowhere., Black Futures, Underside, Riding the Low and Bad Flower
Donington Park, Derby, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Leeds
Reading
2012-08-24T06:54:28
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Leeds
