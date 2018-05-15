Big Time RushFormed 1 August 2009
Big Time Rush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009-08-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94785e0f-81be-4360-a9e1-a00df5dc8bc6
Big Time Rush Biography (Wikipedia)
Big Time Rush was an American pop music boy band formed in 2009. The group consisted of Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson, and Carlos Pena Jr. The group starred in Nickelodeon's television series Big Time Rush and signed to a record deal with Nick Records simultaneously with the television series, and then the group was eventually signed to Columbia Records. The show ran from November 28, 2009 to July 25, 2013. The pilot episode featured the group's first promotional single, "Big Time Rush". They have released three studio albums which all achieved success. The band stopped performing in 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big Time Rush Tracks
Sort by
Stuck
Big Time Rush
Stuck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stuck
Last played on
Windows Down
Big Time Rush
Windows Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0515pf9.jpglink
Windows Down
Last played on
Music Sounds Better With U (feat. Mann)
Big Time Rush
Music Sounds Better With U (feat. Mann)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music Sounds Better With U (feat. Mann)
Last played on
Till I Forget About You
Big Time Rush
Till I Forget About You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Till I Forget About You
Last played on
Boyfriend
Big Time Rush
Boyfriend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boyfriend
Last played on
Big Night
Big Time Rush
Big Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Night
Last played on
Big Time Rush Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist