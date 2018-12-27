Manuel "Guajiro" MirabalBorn 5 May 1933
Manuel "Guajiro" Mirabal
1933-05-05
Manuel "Guajiro" Mirabal Biography (Wikipedia)
Manuel "Guajiro" Mirabal (born 1933) is a Cuban trumpeter, best known for his work with the Buena Vista Social Club.
Manuel "Guajiro" Mirabal Tracks
Chan Chan
Deuda
