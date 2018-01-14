Pat CarrollAmerican actress & voice actor. Born 5 May 1927
Pat Carroll
1927-05-05
Pat Carroll Biography (Wikipedia)
Patricia Ann Carroll (born May 5, 1927) is an American actress. She is known for voicing Ursula in The Little Mermaid as well as having a long acting career, including appearances in CBS's The Danny Thomas Show, ABC's Laverne & Shirley, NBC's ER, other guest-starring and series-regular roles on American television as well as voice-acting in several cartoon series. Carroll is an Emmy, Drama Desk and Grammy Award winner and a Tony Award nominee.
Poor Unfortunate Souls
