Francis CabrelBorn 23 November 1953
Francis Cabrel
1953-11-23
Francis Cabrel (born 23 November 1953 in Agen) is a French singer-songwriter and guitarist. He has released a number of albums falling mostly within the realm of folk, with occasional forays into blues or country. Several of his songs, such as "L'encre de tes yeux," "Petite Marie," and "La corrida," have become enduring favorites in French music.
His first hit song was "Petite Marie", in 1974; since then he has sold 21 million albums. The song was about the woman who soon became his wife, Mariette, to whom he was still married in 2016.
An unauthorized biography was published in 2015. Cabrel, who is one of the most private French singers, attempted to have the book suppressed.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Francis Cabrel Tracks
Je L'Aime A Mourir
Francis Cabrel
Je L'Aime A Mourir
Je L'Aime A Mourir
JE T-AIMAIS, JE T'AIME ET JE T'AIMERAI
Francis Cabrel
JE T-AIMAIS, JE T'AIME ET JE T'AIMERAI
Ne Dans Le Bayou
Francis Cabrel
Ne Dans Le Bayou
Ne Dans Le Bayou
