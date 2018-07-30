Jules DelsartCellist, 19th century. Born 24 November 1844. Died 3 July 1900
Jules Delsart
1844-11-24
Jules Delsart Biography (Wikipedia)
Jules Delsart (24 November 1844 – 3 July 1900) was a 19th-century French cellist and teacher. He is best known for his arrangement for cello and piano of César Franck's Violin Sonata in A major. Musicologist Lynda MacGregor described Delsart as "one of the foremost French cellists of the period, with faultless technique, a precise bow and a sweet, though not large, tone." He was the owner of the 1689 'Archinto' Stradivari.
Jules Delsart Tracks
Sonata for Violin & Piano in A Major (arr. J Delsart for cello & piano) (4th mvt)
