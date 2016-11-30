Tony ViscontiBorn 24 April 1944
Tony Visconti Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Edward Visconti (born April 24, 1944) is an American record producer, musician and singer. Since the late 1960s, he has worked with an array of performers. His lengthiest involvement was with David Bowie: intermittently from Bowie's second album in 1969 to the 2016 release Blackstar, Visconti produced and occasionally performed on many of Bowie's albums. Visconti's work on Blackstar was cited in its Grammy Award for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and his production of Angelique Kidjo's Djin Djin was cited in its Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album.
- ‘Bowie had several different voices’ - Tony Visconti on recording Blackstarhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04h6mvh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04h6mvh.jpg2016-11-21T13:37:00.000ZThe producer reflects on the strength of Bowie’s voice on his last album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04h6mwd
- ‘…for the 4 or 5 minutes he was singing, he would pour his heart out’ - Tony Visconti on David Bowie recording his final albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ngmg9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ngmg9.jpg2016-11-04T09:20:00.000ZDavid Bowie: The Last Five Years a new landmark film by Francis Whately, the BAFTA award-winning producer and director of David Bowie: Five Years, airs on BBC Two in January 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04f4cg3
- Tony Viscontihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02vtkxm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02vtkxm.jpg2015-06-28T15:37:00.000ZTony Visconti chats to Johnnie Walker about his memories of the 70s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02vtky1
- The Berlin Trilogyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0176d8p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0176d8p.jpg2013-04-03T11:15:00.000ZDavid Bowie, Brian Eno, Tony Visconti and Iggy Pop reflect on their time in Berlin, recovery from drug addiction and recording some of the most influential albums of the time.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0176db7
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
Tony Visconti, Woody Woodmansey, Woody Woodmansey's Holy Holy, Glenn Gregory and John Bramwell
York Barbican, York, UK
9
Feb
2019
Tony Visconti, Woody Woodmansey's Holy Holy, Glenn Gregory and John Bramwell
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, UK
10
Feb
2019
Tony Visconti, Woody Woodmansey's Holy Holy, Woody Woodmansey, Glenn Gregory and John Bramwell
O2 ABC Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
12
Feb
2019
Tony Visconti, Woody Woodmansey's Holy Holy, Glenn Gregory and John Bramwell
Tyne Theatre, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
13
Feb
2019
Tony Visconti, Woody Woodmansey's Holy Holy, Glenn Gregory and John Bramwell
Birmingham Town Hall, Birmingham, UK
