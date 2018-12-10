Jonathan ReesBorn 1963
Jonathan Rees
1963
Jonathan Rees Tracks
Lullaby
Rebecca Clarke
Lullaby
Lullaby
Suite No 5 in G minor (Allemande)
Pierre Danican Philidor
Suite No 5 in G minor (Allemande)
Suite No 5 in G minor (Allemande)
Suite No. 5 in G minor, Gigue
Pierre Danican Philidor
Suite No. 5 in G minor, Gigue
Suite No. 5 in G minor, Gigue
Midsummer Moon for violin and piano
Rebecca Clarke
Midsummer Moon for violin and piano
Midsummer Moon for violin and piano
Concerto For Strings 'Alla Rustica' RV 151 In G Major 'Presto, Adagio, Allegro'
Jonathan Rees
Concerto For Strings 'Alla Rustica' RV 151 In G Major 'Presto, Adagio, Allegro'
Concerto For Strings 'Alla Rustica' RV 151 In G Major 'Presto, Adagio, Allegro'
St Paul's Suite, Op 29 No 2 (Finale)
Gustav Holst
St Paul's Suite, Op 29 No 2 (Finale)
St Paul's Suite, Op 29 No 2 (Finale)
Three Irish Country Songs
Rebecca Clarke
Three Irish Country Songs
Three Irish Country Songs
St Paul's suite (Op.29`2), Finale (The dargason) (Allegro)
Gustav Holst
St Paul's suite (Op.29`2), Finale (The dargason) (Allegro)
St Paul's suite (Op.29`2), Finale (The dargason) (Allegro)
Concerto for strings, Alla Rustica RV 151 in G major, Presto, Adagio and Allegro.
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto for strings, Alla Rustica RV 151 in G major, Presto, Adagio and Allegro.
Concerto in A major for 2 violins, RV 519
Jane Murdoch
Concerto in A major for 2 violins, RV 519
Concerto in A major for 2 violins, RV 519
Brandenburg concerto no. 6 in B flat major BWV.1051
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg concerto no. 6 in B flat major BWV.1051
Brandenburg concerto no. 6 in B flat major BWV.1051
St Kentigern suite: 2nd mvt; Fish
Thomas Wilson
St Kentigern suite: 2nd mvt; Fish
St Kentigern suite: 2nd mvt; Fish
Capriol suite for strings or full orchestra
Peter Warlock
Capriol suite for strings or full orchestra
Capriol suite for strings or full orchestra
Esashi Oiwake
Jonathan Rees
Esashi Oiwake
Esashi Oiwake
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Proms Composer Portrait 01
Royal College of Music
Proms 2010: Proms Composer Portrait 01
Royal College of Music
