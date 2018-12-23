Tennessee Ernie FordBorn 13 February 1919. Died 17 October 1991
Tennessee Ernie Ford
1919-02-13
Tennessee Ernie Ford Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Jennings Ford (February 13, 1919 – October 17, 1991), known professionally as Tennessee Ernie Ford, was an American recording artist and television host who enjoyed success in the country and Western, pop, and gospel musical genres. Noted for his rich bass-baritone voice and down-home humor, he is remembered for his hit recordings of "The Shotgun Boogie" and "Sixteen Tons".
Tennessee Ernie Ford Tracks
Christmas Dinner
Tennessee Ernie Ford
Christmas Dinner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
Christmas Dinner
Last played on
Mule Train
Tennessee Ernie Ford
Mule Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
Mule Train
Last played on
Sixteen Tons
Tennessee Ernie Ford
Sixteen Tons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
Sixteen Tons
Last played on
The Ballad Of Davy Crockett
Tennessee Ernie Ford
The Ballad Of Davy Crockett
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
The Ballad Of Davy Crockett
Last played on
Smoky Mountain Boogie
Tennessee Ernie Ford
Smoky Mountain Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
Smoky Mountain Boogie
Last played on
Beautiful Isle of Somewhere
Tennessee Ernie Ford
Beautiful Isle of Somewhere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
Browns Ferry Blues
Tennessee Ernie Ford
Browns Ferry Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
Browns Ferry Blues
Last played on
Shotgun
Tennessee Ernie Ford
Shotgun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
Shotgun
Last played on
I've Got The Milk 'Em In The Morning Blues
Tennessee Ernie Ford
I've Got The Milk 'Em In The Morning Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
The river of no return
Tennessee Ernie Ford
The river of no return
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
The river of no return
Last played on
Give Me Your Word
Tennessee Ernie Ford
Give Me Your Word
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
Give Me Your Word
Last played on
Sunday Barbecue
Tennessee Ernie Ford
Sunday Barbecue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
Sunday Barbecue
Last played on
Tennessee Border
Tennessee Ernie Ford
Tennessee Border
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
Tennessee Border
Last played on
Streamlined Cannonball
Tennessee Ernie Ford
Streamlined Cannonball
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
Streamlined Cannonball
Last played on
The Old Rugged Cross
Tennessee Ernie Ford
The Old Rugged Cross
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
The Old Rugged Cross
Last played on
16 Tons
Tennessee Ernie Ford
16 Tons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
16 Tons
Last played on
Country Junction
Tennessee Ernie Ford
Country Junction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
Country Junction
Last played on
Catfish Boogie
Tennessee Ernie Ford
Catfish Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
Catfish Boogie
Last played on
Celebratin'
Tennessee Ernie Ford
Celebratin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
Celebratin'
Last played on
Shotgun Boogie
Tennessee Ernie Ford
Shotgun Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
Shotgun Boogie
Last played on
O Holy Night
Tennessee Ernie Ford
O Holy Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
O Holy Night
Last played on
Milk 'Em In The Morning Blues
Tennessee Ernie Ford
Milk 'Em In The Morning Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
The Girl I Left Behind Me
Tennessee Ernie Ford
The Girl I Left Behind Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
The Girl I Left Behind Me
Last played on
Hey Good Lookin
Tennessee Ernie Ford
Hey Good Lookin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
Hey Good Lookin
Last played on
Just A Little Talk With Jesus
Tennessee Ernie Ford
Just A Little Talk With Jesus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16qk.jpglink
Just A Little Talk With Jesus
Last played on
