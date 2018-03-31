Pietra MontecorvinoBorn 2 December 1962
Pietra Montecorvino
Pietra Montecorvino Biography (Wikipedia)
Pietra Montecorvino (born 2 December 1962 in Naples, Italy) is an Italian singer and actress. Her real name is Barbara D'Alessandro and her pseudonym is a play on the name of the small town of Pietramontecorvino near Foggia in south-east Italy. She and her longterm companion Eugenio Bennato have two children, Carola and Fulvio.
Pietra Montecorvino Tracks
Guaglione
Pietra Montecorvino
Guaglione
Guaglione
Luna Rossa
Pietra Montecorvino
Luna Rossa
Luna Rossa
