Mick FarrenBorn 3 September 1943. Died 27 July 2013
Mick Farren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-09-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94647fa1-5d9d-48db-926b-a0f01625986a
Mick Farren Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Anthony Farren (3 September 1943 – 27 July 2013) was an English journalist, author and singer associated with counterculture and the UK underground.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mick Farren Tracks
Sort by
Mona (A Fragment)
Mick Farren
Mona (A Fragment)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mona (A Fragment)
Last played on
Let's Loot The Supermarket
Mick Farren
Let's Loot The Supermarket
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mick Farren Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist