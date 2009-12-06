EldoradoClassic Rock band from Spain. Formed 2007
Eldorado
2007
Eldorado Biography
Eldorado is a Spanish classic hard rock band formed in Madrid in 2007.
Eldorado Tracks
Savage Colt
Eldorado
Savage Colt
Savage Colt
