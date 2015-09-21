Bent FabricBorn 7 December 1924
Bent Fabric
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1924-12-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9462c12a-8ca7-4ddb-b139-abf6f8116baa
Bent Fabric Biography (Wikipedia)
Bent Fabricius-Bjerre (born 7 December 1924), better known internationally as Bent Fabric, is a Danish pianist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bent Fabric Tracks
Sort by
Alley Cat
Bent Fabric
Alley Cat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alley Cat
Last played on
The Alleycat
Bent Fabric
The Alleycat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Alleycat
Last played on
Bent Fabric Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist