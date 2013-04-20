Tabi Bonney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9460b357-a0a4-4459-9400-333f32a2e525
Tabi Bonney Biography (Wikipedia)
Tabiabuè Bonney, better known as Tabi Bonney, is a Togo-born, Washington, D.C.-based rapper. He is the son of Itadi Bonney, an afro-funk musician popular during the 1970s in Togo and West Africa. Bonney achieved recognition in the Washington metro area with his radio singles "The Pocket" and "Doin It," which featured Raheem DeVaughn. Bonney started a clothing line called Bonney Runway; he has also directed and produced music videos for several artists including friend and fellow D.C.-associated rapper Wale.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tabi Bonney Tracks
Sort by
Dodzi
Tabi Bonney
Dodzi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dodzi
Last played on
Tabi Bonney Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist