Poitín
Formed 1996
Poitín
1996
Poitín Biography (Wikipedia)
Poitín is a Celtic band from the Czech Republic. Founded in 1996, they have been active since 1997 and their music includes traditional Irish music, Scottish music, English folk songs and original compositions in the Celtic genre. Their most recent album is Simple Pleasures, released September 2016, preceded by Wish which was released in March 2014. The 2010 CD Bofiguifluki, was the first recording by a Czech band to be voted Celtic Album of the year 2010 by Celtic Radio.Net. They were one of the first Celtic music groups to form in the Czech Republic after the Velvet Revolution and have had a significant influence on the development of the Celtic musical scene in that country.
Tracks:
Bar Eye
Two Magicians
Tired by Kids
Brendan's Reels
Last played on
Newcomer's Reels
Set of the Gates
Handsome Cabin Boy
Toffee Jigs
Bofiguifluki
Last played on
Emily
Last played on
The Hare's Lament
Last played on
