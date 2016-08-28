Poitín is a Celtic band from the Czech Republic. Founded in 1996, they have been active since 1997 and their music includes traditional Irish music, Scottish music, English folk songs and original compositions in the Celtic genre. Their most recent album is Simple Pleasures, released September 2016, preceded by Wish which was released in March 2014. The 2010 CD Bofiguifluki, was the first recording by a Czech band to be voted Celtic Album of the year 2010 by Celtic Radio.Net. They were one of the first Celtic music groups to form in the Czech Republic after the Velvet Revolution and have had a significant influence on the development of the Celtic musical scene in that country.