Joyce Manor Biography (Wikipedia)
Joyce Manor is an American indie rock band from Torrance, California, formed in 2008. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Barry Johnson, guitarist Chase Knobbe, bassist and back-up vocalist Matt Ebert, and drummer Pat Ware.
Joyce Manor Tracks
Up The Punx
Joyce Manor
Up The Punx
Up The Punx
Last played on
Think I'm Still In Love With You
Joyce Manor
Think I'm Still In Love With You
Million Dollars To Kill Me
Joyce Manor
Million Dollars To Kill Me
Last You Heard of Me
Joyce Manor
Last You Heard of Me
Last You Heard of Me
Last played on
Heart Tattoo
Joyce Manor
Heart Tattoo
Heart Tattoo
Last played on
See How Tame I Can Be (La Acoustic Session)
Joyce Manor
See How Tame I Can Be (La Acoustic Session)
Detailed (LA Acoustic Session)
Joyce Manor
Detailed (LA Acoustic Session)
Schley
Joyce Manor
Schley
Schley
End Of Summer
Joyce Manor
End Of Summer
End Of Summer
Catalina Fight Song
Joyce Manor
Catalina Fight Song
Catalina Fight Song
Catalina Fight Song
Joyce Manor
Catalina Fight Song
Catalina Fight Song
Last played on
If I Needed You There
Joyce Manor
If I Needed You There
If I Needed You There
Last played on
Famous Friend
Joyce Manor
Famous Friend
Famous Friend
Last played on
Constant Headache
Joyce Manor
Constant Headache
Constant Headache
Last played on
Upcoming Events
13
Apr
2019
Joyce Manor
Manchester Academy 3, Manchester, UK
14
Apr
2019
Joyce Manor
Northumbria Institute, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
15
Apr
2019
Joyce Manor
King Tut's Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, UK
16
Apr
2019
Joyce Manor
The Key Club, Leeds, UK
18
Apr
2019
Joyce Manor
Mama Roux's, Rainbow Venues, Birmingham, UK
