Daniele SilvestriBorn 18 August 1968
Daniele Silvestri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-08-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9459a09b-2ff6-4389-b656-bb54cfe31962
Daniele Silvestri Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniele Silvestri (born 18 August 1968) is an Italian singer-songwriter and musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daniele Silvestri Tracks
Sort by
Caro Architetto
Daniele Silvestri
Caro Architetto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04zp73w.jpglink
Caro Architetto
Last played on
Daniele Silvestri Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist