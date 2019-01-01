Antonis RemosBorn 19 June 1970
Antonis Remos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-06-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9457e918-6a04-494e-bd32-8fa49caba28c
Antonis Remos Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonis Remos (Greek: Αντώνης Ρέμος,) (born Antonios Paschalidis; Greek: Αντώνης Πασχαλίδης; 19 June 1970), is a Greek singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Antonis Remos Tracks
Sort by
Antonis Remos Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist