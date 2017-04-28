Lowrider is an Australian Soul, Indie, Pop band, formed in 2003 when brothers John (keyboard and Rhodes) and Paul Bartlett (drums) joined with bassist Scott Duncan and singer Joseph Braithwaite. Lowrider's distinct sound has been developed organically drawing from diverse influences including Donny Hathaway, Marvin Gaye, Curtis Mayfield, The Roots, Mos Def and Erykah Badu. Lowrider released their self-titled debut album Lowrider (Illusive Sounds) in 2006.