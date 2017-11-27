Ham Sandwich (stylized as HamsandwicH) are an Irish indie rock band from Kells, County Meath.

The band originally consisted of Niamh Farrell (vocals), Podge McNamee (vocals and guitar), Brian Darcy (guitar and piano), John Moore (bass guitar) and Ollie Murphy (drums). On 12 April 2010, Moore announced he was leaving the group. The band subsequently hired David McEnroe as his replacement.

To date, the band have released three studio albums: Carry the Meek (2008), White Fox (2010) and Stories from the Surface (2015).