Ham SandwichFormed 2003
Ham Sandwich
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrnm.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9453de8b-b432-4e33-9c77-6b72d284f7b5
Ham Sandwich Biography (Wikipedia)
Ham Sandwich (stylized as HamsandwicH) are an Irish indie rock band from Kells, County Meath.
The band originally consisted of Niamh Farrell (vocals), Podge McNamee (vocals and guitar), Brian Darcy (guitar and piano), John Moore (bass guitar) and Ollie Murphy (drums). On 12 April 2010, Moore announced he was leaving the group. The band subsequently hired David McEnroe as his replacement.
To date, the band have released three studio albums: Carry the Meek (2008), White Fox (2010) and Stories from the Surface (2015).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ham Sandwich Tracks
Sort by
Bodies
Ham Sandwich
Bodies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrnm.jpglink
Bodies
Last played on
Illuminate
Ham Sandwich
Illuminate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrnm.jpglink
Illuminate
Last played on
All Worthwhile
Ham Sandwich
All Worthwhile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrnm.jpglink
All Worthwhile
Last played on
HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS
Ham Sandwich
HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrnm.jpglink
HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS
Last played on
Apollo
Ham Sandwich
Apollo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrnm.jpglink
Apollo
Last played on
Satellite
Ham Sandwich
Satellite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrnm.jpglink
Satellite
Last played on
Mo Sholas Féin
Ham Sandwich
Mo Sholas Féin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrnm.jpglink
Mo Sholas Féin
Last played on
Fandango
Ham Sandwich
Fandango
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrnm.jpglink
Fandango
Last played on
IN PERFECT RHYMES
Ham Sandwich
IN PERFECT RHYMES
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrnm.jpglink
IN PERFECT RHYMES
Last played on
The Naturist
Ham Sandwich
The Naturist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrnm.jpglink
The Naturist
Last played on
Oh Oh
Ham Sandwich
Oh Oh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrnm.jpglink
Oh Oh
Last played on
Models
Ham Sandwich
Models
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrnm.jpglink
Models
Last played on
Ants
Ham Sandwich
Ants
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrnm.jpglink
Ants
Last played on
Long Distance
Ham Sandwich
Long Distance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrnm.jpglink
Long Distance
Last played on
Keepsake
Ham Sandwich
Keepsake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrnm.jpglink
Keepsake
Last played on
Running up that Hill
Ham Sandwich
Running up that Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrnm.jpglink
Never Talk
Ham Sandwich
Never Talk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrnm.jpglink
Never Talk
Last played on
Ham Sandwich Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist