Bill HardmanBorn 6 April 1933. Died 5 December 1990
Bill Hardman Biography (Wikipedia)
William Franklin Hardman, Jr. (April 6, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio – December 5, 1990 in Paris, France) was an American jazz trumpeter and flugelhornist who chiefly played hard bop. He was married to Roseline and they had a daughter Nadege.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
