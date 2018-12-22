Bashy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmxt.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9452e740-00f8-4941-9214-a0a6f265f2a8
Bashy Biography (Wikipedia)
Ashley Thomas (born 4 February 1985), also known by his stage name Bashy, is an English musician and actor, from Kensal Rise, London, England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bashy Performances & Interviews
Bashy Tracks
Sort by
Kidulthood to Adulthood
Bashy
Kidulthood to Adulthood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmxt.jpglink
Kidulthood to Adulthood
Last played on
Black Boys
Bashy
Black Boys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmxt.jpglink
Black Boys
Last played on
Ain't On Nutten (feat. Sneakbo, Stormzy, Bashy & Angel)
Yungen
Ain't On Nutten (feat. Sneakbo, Stormzy, Bashy & Angel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkwnr.jpglink
Ain't On Nutten (feat. Sneakbo, Stormzy, Bashy & Angel)
Last played on
Ain't On Nutten (feat. Snap Capone, Swift, Young Spray & Squeeks)
Yungen
Ain't On Nutten (feat. Snap Capone, Swift, Young Spray & Squeeks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkwnr.jpglink
Ain't On Nutten (feat. Snap Capone, Swift, Young Spray & Squeeks)
Last played on
Black Boys (1Xtra Remix 1) (feat. Swiss & Ms. Dynamite)
Bashy
Black Boys (1Xtra Remix 1) (feat. Swiss & Ms. Dynamite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmxt.jpglink
Black Boys (1Xtra Remix 1) (feat. Swiss & Ms. Dynamite)
Last played on
She Likes To (The England 10)
Wiley
She Likes To (The England 10)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hhv6l.jpglink
She Likes To (The England 10)
Last played on
Be Cool (Remix) (feat. Wizzy Wow, Tinie Tempah, Scorcher, Bashy, Sway & Chip)
Wretch 32
Be Cool (Remix) (feat. Wizzy Wow, Tinie Tempah, Scorcher, Bashy, Sway & Chip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4dq.jpglink
Be Cool (Remix) (feat. Wizzy Wow, Tinie Tempah, Scorcher, Bashy, Sway & Chip)
Last played on
Ain't On Nuttin (Remix Part 2) (feat. Ghetts, Sneakbo, Stormzy, Bashy, Benny Banks & Angel)
Yungen
Ain't On Nuttin (Remix Part 2) (feat. Ghetts, Sneakbo, Stormzy, Bashy, Benny Banks & Angel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gzb02.jpglink
Ain't On Nuttin (Remix Part 2) (feat. Ghetts, Sneakbo, Stormzy, Bashy, Benny Banks & Angel)
Last played on
My Nightmare
Bashy
My Nightmare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmxt.jpglink
My Nightmare
Last played on
LDN Town
Bashy
LDN Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmxt.jpglink
LDN Town
Freeze Snap
Bashy
Freeze Snap
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmxt.jpglink
Freeze Snap
Ransom
Bashy
Ransom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmxt.jpglink
Ransom
Living My Dream (feat. Angel)
Bashy
Living My Dream (feat. Angel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmxt.jpglink
Living My Dream (feat. Angel)
Featured Artist
Adulthood
Ras Kwame
Adulthood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmxt.jpglink
Adulthood
Last played on
Bashy Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist