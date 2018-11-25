Jouko HarjanneBorn 21 June 1962
Jouko Harjanne
1962-06-21
Habanera (L'amour est un oiseau rebelle) from Carmen [arr for trumpet/orchestra]
Georges Bizet
Mon coeur s'ouvre from Samson et Dalila (arr for trumpet & orchestra)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Una voce poco fa - from Il Barbiere di Siviglia
Gioachino Rossini
Neapolitan Dance arr Adamov (Swan Lake)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Introduction e staccato etude for trumpet and orchestra
Uuno Klami
Queen of the Night: Die holle Rache
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Music Arranger
