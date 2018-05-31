Sabrina ClaudioBorn 19 September 1996
Sabrina Claudio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1996-09-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/944ac30d-4bb0-4321-9267-4c484385281b
Sabrina Claudio Biography (Wikipedia)
Sabrina Claudio (born September 19, 1996) is a Cuban-American singer, and songwriter. In late 2016, Claudio uploaded several songs to SoundCloud, before compiling a select collection as part of her debut extended play, Confidently Lost, which was released independently in March 2017. Her single "Unravel Me" peaked at number 22 on the Billboard Twitter Emerging Artists chart, and her single "Belong to You" peaked at number 2 on the same. Her debut mixtape, About Time was released on October 5, 2017. It peaked at number 13 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart.
Sabrina Claudio Tracks
Don't Let Me Down
Sabrina Claudio
Don't Let Me Down
Don't Let Me Down
Last played on
Unravel Me
Sabrina Claudio
Unravel Me
Unravel Me
Last played on
I'm Dead [Pretty Edit] (feat. Sabrina Claudio & Sad Money)
Duckwrth
I'm Dead [Pretty Edit] (feat. Sabrina Claudio & Sad Money)
I'm Dead [Pretty Edit] (feat. Sabrina Claudio & Sad Money)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Wait
Sabrina Claudio
Wait
Wait
Last played on
Belong To You
Sabrina Claudio
Belong To You
Belong To You
Last played on
