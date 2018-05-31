Sabrina Claudio (born September 19, 1996) is a Cuban-American singer, and songwriter. In late 2016, Claudio uploaded several songs to SoundCloud, before compiling a select collection as part of her debut extended play, Confidently Lost, which was released independently in March 2017. Her single "Unravel Me" peaked at number 22 on the Billboard Twitter Emerging Artists chart, and her single "Belong to You" peaked at number 2 on the same. Her debut mixtape, About Time was released on October 5, 2017. It peaked at number 13 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart.