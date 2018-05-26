Séverine (born Josiane Grizeau; 10 October 1948, Paris) is a French singer.

Séverine won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 for Monaco, performing "Un banc, un arbre, une rue" (A bench, a tree, a street), with music by Jean-Pierre Bourtayre and words by Yves Dessca. It was recorded in English as "Chance In Time", in German as "Mach die Augen zu (und wünsch dir einen Traum)" and Italian as "Il posto". The original French version made #9 in the UK Singles Chart in May 1971, whereas the English version, released on CBS rather than Philips, did not chart. The song charted highly in most other European markets. Séverine had further success in France and Germany, but never again on an international scale.[citation needed]

Séverine made two further attempts at winning the Eurovision Song Contest, participating in the German national finals of 1975 and 1982. Neither song won. She accompanied Monaco's delegation to the Eurovision Song Contest 2006 in Athens, Greece.[citation needed]