Raphael RavenscroftBorn 4 June 1954. Died 19 October 2014
Raphael Ravenscroft
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-06-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9448f73f-1594-44a2-b33b-f73eda297b23
Raphael Ravenscroft Biography (Wikipedia)
Raphael Ravenscroft (4 June 1954 – 19 October 2014) was a British musician, composer and author.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Raphael Ravenscroft Tracks
Sort by
Baker Street
Gerry Rafferty
Baker Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jrtsn.jpglink
Baker Street
Last played on
Raphael Ravenscroft Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist