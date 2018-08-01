Current 93Formed 1982
Current 93
1982
Current 93 Biography (Wikipedia)
Current 93 are a British experimental music group, working since the early 1980s in folk-based musical forms. The band was founded in 1982 by David Tibet (né David Michael Bunting, renamed 'Tibet' by Genesis P-Orridge some time prior to forming the group).
Current 93 Tracks
Sleep Has His House
Current 93
Sleep Has His House
Sleep Has His House
Last played on
I Looked To The South Side Of The Door
Current 93
I Looked To The South Side Of The Door
I Looked To The South Side Of The Door
Last played on
Idumaea
Current 93
Idumaea
Idumaea
Last played on
No Hiding from the Blackbird
Current 93
No Hiding from the Blackbird
No Hiding from the Blackbird
Last played on
Black Ships Ate The Sky
Current 93
Black Ships Ate The Sky
Black Ships Ate The Sky
Last played on
The God Of Sleep Has His House
Current 93
The God Of Sleep Has His House
The God Of Sleep Has His House
Last played on
The Mystical Body Of Christ In Chorazaim (The Great In The Small)
Current 93
The Mystical Body Of Christ In Chorazaim (The Great In The Small)
Idumea
Current 93 & Shirley Collins
Idumea
Idumea
Performer
Last played on
Passenger Aleph in Name
Current 93
Passenger Aleph in Name
Passenger Aleph in Name
Last played on
The Burial of the Sardine
Current 93
The Burial of the Sardine
The Burial of the Sardine
Last played on
Honeysuckle / Sunflower
Current 93
Honeysuckle / Sunflower
Honeysuckle / Sunflower
Last played on
Ach Golgotha (Maldoror Is Dead)
Current 93
Ach Golgotha (Maldoror Is Dead)
Where the long shadow falls
Current 93
Where the long shadow falls
