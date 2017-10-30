Sex Gang Children
Sex Gang Children Biography (Wikipedia)
Sex Gang Children are an early gothic rock and post-punk band that formed in early 1982 in Brixton in London, England. Although the original group only released one official studio album, their singles and various other tracks have been packaged into numerous collections, and they remain one of the more well-known bands of the early Batcave scene and have reformed for new albums and touring at various times since the early 1990s.
Sex Gang Children Tracks
Mauritia Mayer
Sex Gang Children
Mauritia Mayer
Mauritia Mayer
Times of Ourselves
Sex Gang Children
Times of Ourselves
Times of Ourselves
Killer K
Sex Gang Children
Killer K
Killer K
State Of Mind - BBC Session 27/10/1982
Sex Gang Children
State Of Mind - BBC Session 27/10/1982
State Of Mind - BBC Session 27/10/1982
Upcoming Events
4
May
2019
Sex Gang Children
Audio, Glasgow, UK
