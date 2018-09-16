Yuvan Shankar Raja is an Indian film composer, music editor, film score and soundtrack composer, lyricist from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He has predominantly scored music for Tamil films. Being the youngest son of the popular Indian film composer Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, he began his musical career in 1996, at age 16, when he composed the film score for Aravindhan. After an initial struggle, he made his big break with the Thulluvadho Ilamai soundtrack (2001), and evolved as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers by the mid-2000s. Yuvan's talent has been often compared with that of Oscar winner A.R.Rahman. His notable works and loyal fanbase earned him the honorific nickname Youth Icon.

Within a span of 15 years, Yuvan Shankar Raja has worked on over 100 films. Yuvan Shankar Raja recently composed his 125th film Irumbu Thirai . Considered as a versatile composer, he is particularly known for his use of western music elements and often credited with having introduced Hip hop to the Tamil film and music industry and having started the "era of remixes" in Tamil Nadu.