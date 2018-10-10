Jules Maxwell
Jules Maxwell Performances & Interviews
- Jules Maxwell - Blowtorchhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06nk0bx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06nk0bx.jpg2018-10-11T10:19:14.000ZKnow for his composition work in theatre, Jules Maxwell is now performing his own music. The Arts Show had him in the studio to play a few tracks.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06njz89
Jules Maxwell - Blowtorch
Jules Maxwell Tracks
Marryin' Marion
Jules Maxwell
Marryin' Marion
Marryin' Marion
