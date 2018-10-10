Jules Maxwell - Blowtorch

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06nk0bx.jpg

2018-10-11T10:19:14.000Z

Know for his composition work in theatre, Jules Maxwell is now performing his own music. The Arts Show had him in the studio to play a few tracks.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06njz89