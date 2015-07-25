Alan Wakeman (born 13 October 1947, Hammersmith, West London) is an English saxophonist, known for his work in Soft Machine during 1976, appearing on the album Softs. He is a cousin of the keyboard player Rick Wakeman.

Wakeman started on the clarinet at age 14 and, while at school, played in a band with cousin Rick on piano. He switched to the alto saxophone at 16, then subsequently to the tenor saxophone; he also plays soprano saxophone.

He joined the Paul Lytton Quartet in 1968 and had his own trio in 1970 (with Harry Miller on bass). He subsequently worked with Graham Collier (including the albums Songs for My Father and The Day of the Dead), Johnny Dankworth and Mike Westbrook (including playing saxophone and clarinet on the 1975 release Citadel/Room 315 and 1976's Love/Dream and Variations). He was also an original member of Alan Gowen's band Gilgamesh in 1972-3, but left before Gilgamesh's first album.

He left Soft Machine in 1976 to join David Essex's band, having first worked with him in 1974 on the album David Essex. He also worked further with Westbrook and in the West End, including for the musical, Grease. He is currently working and touring with Mike Westbrook's Uncommon Orchestra on A Bigger Show and with Westbrook on his new jazz show Paintbox Jane. He continues teaching, as well as developing new projects with his own band, The Rockin' Hams.