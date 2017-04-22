James E. "Buzz" Cason (born November 27, 1939 in Nashville, Tennessee, United States) is an American rock singer, songwriter, record producer, and author.

He was a founding members of The Casuals, Nashville's first rock and roll band. Together with Richard Williams and Hugh Jarrett of The Jordanaires he recorded as The Statues for Liberty. In 1960, Cason started a solo career under the pseudonym Garry Miles, and had a number 16 hit in 1960 with "Look for a Star".

In 1962 he worked as Snuff Garrett's assistant in Los Angeles. During this period, he and Leon Russell, then a session musician, produced The Crickets in a version of the song "La Bamba". The song did well in the UK and he toured with the group. In Nashville he also worked for arranger Bill Justis. Later, he wrote songs together with Bobby Russell, and both ran a publishing and record company until 1974.

His biggest hit as a writer, with Mac Gayden, was the song "Everlasting Love", recorded originally by Robert Knight, which was a number 1 hit in the UK when covered by the Love Affair in January 1968. Carl Carlton's version was a number 6 hit in the US in 1974, and has logged over five million plays, according to BMI.[citation needed] In 1968 the Australian band The Town Criers also took their version of the song into the charts in that country.