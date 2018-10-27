Charles MannUS soul singer. Born 29 December 1949. Died 24 April 1991
Charles Mann (1949–1991), also named Charles M. Mann, was an American R&B songwriter, soul singer, record producer and musician. He worked during the 1970s into the Philly Sound world. He should not be confused with its namesake, the swamp pop singer Charles Mann born in 1944.
It's All Over
Walk of Life
She's About A Mover
Do It Again
The Walk of Life
Do It Again - BBE
