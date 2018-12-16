Ely Cathedral Choir
Ely Cathedral Choir
Ely Cathedral Choir Tracks
Tell Out My Soul
Ely Cathedral Choir
Will Your Anchor Hold
Ely Cathedral Choir
Eternal Father Strong To Save
Ely Cathedral Choir
I will sing unto the Lord
John Amner
Lord of All Hopefulness
Ely Cathedral Choir
Western Wind Mass: I. Gloria
Christopher Tye
Lord, Thy Word Abideth
Ely Cathedral Choir
Lead Kindly Light
Ely Cathedral Choir
HOW SWEET THE NAME OF JESUS SOUNDS
Ely Cathedral Choir
Lord of all hopefulness
Trad.
Lord Whom the Winds and Seas Obey
Ely Cathedral Choir
This is the record of John
Orlando Gibbons
God Be with You Til We Meet Again
Ely Cathedral Choir
Maid, Mother, Mary
Ely Cathedral Choir
Once in Royal David's City
Ely Cathedral Choir
O little town of Bethlehem
Scott Farrell, Brooks, Bishop Phillips, Lewis Henry Redner, Ely Cathedral Choir & Paul Trepte
