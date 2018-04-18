Ahmir Khalib Thompson (born January 20, 1971), known professionally as Questlove (stylized as ?uestlove), is an American musician and music journalist. He is the drummer and joint frontman (with Black Thought) for the Grammy Award-winning band The Roots. The Roots have been serving as the in-house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon since February 17, 2014. Questlove is also one of the producers of the Broadway musical Hamilton. He is the cofounder of Okayplayer and OkayAfrica. Additionally, he is an adjunct instructor at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University.

Questlove has produced recordings for artists including Elvis Costello, Common, D'Angelo, Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, Bilal, Jay-Z, Nikka Costa, and more recently, Al Green, Amy Winehouse, and John Legend. He is a member of the production teams the Soulquarians, The Randy Watson Experience, The Soultronics, The Beat Biters (with producers Just Blaze and 9th Wonder), The Grand Negaz, and The Grand Wizzards.