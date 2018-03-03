Chris GehringerBorn 27 May 1962
Chris Gehringer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-05-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94366895-b6bc-4580-9550-c7221f795eea
Chris Gehringer Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Gehringer (born May 27, 1962, in Teaneck, NJ) is an American mastering engineer, known for having mastered many recordings including Rihanna's Loud, Lady Gaga’s Born this Way and Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Gehringer Tracks
Sort by
Love Me Right
Chris Gehringer
Love Me Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Me Right
Last played on
Back to artist