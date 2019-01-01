Geoff DugmoreBorn 12 April 1960
Geoff Dugmore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1960-04-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9433f0b5-de0e-4d38-81b6-0548b263d311
Geoff Dugmore Biography (Wikipedia)
Geoff Dugmore (born 12 April 1960) is a Scottish drummer, musical director and producer. He was a member of the bands The Europeans and Wildlife.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Geoff Dugmore Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist