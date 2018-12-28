Edo de WaartBorn 1 June 1941
Edo de Waart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tdb44.jpg
1941-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94320f83-8c79-4a39-8fd6-b16eccd93d9f
Edo de Waart Biography (Wikipedia)
Edo de Waart (born 1 June 1941, Amsterdam) is a Dutch conductor. He is music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, chief conductor of the Royal Flemish Philharmonic, an Artistic Partner with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, and music director of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.
De Waart studied oboe, piano and conducting at the Sweelinck Conservatory, graduating in 1962. The following year, he was appointed associate principal oboe of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edo de Waart Tracks
Sort by
Piano Quartet in G minor (Op.25) orch. Schoenberg
Johannes Brahms
Piano Quartet in G minor (Op.25) orch. Schoenberg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Piano Quartet in G minor (Op.25) orch. Schoenberg
Last played on
Pelleas und Melisande (Op.5) (1902-03)
Arnold Schoenberg
Pelleas und Melisande (Op.5) (1902-03)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Pelleas und Melisande (Op.5) (1902-03)
Last played on
Pines of Rome (The Pines of the Villa Borghese)
Ottorino Respighi
Pines of Rome (The Pines of the Villa Borghese)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt9c.jpglink
Pines of Rome (The Pines of the Villa Borghese)
Last played on
Scherzo in D minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Scherzo in D minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Scherzo in D minor
Orchestra
Last played on
Act II, Scene 2: I Am the Wife of Mao Tse-tung
John Adams, Alice Goodman, Trudy Ellen Craney, Edo de Waart & Orchestra of St. Luke’s
Act II, Scene 2: I Am the Wife of Mao Tse-tung
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb44.jpglink
Act II, Scene 2: I Am the Wife of Mao Tse-tung
Composer
Last played on
Légende Op. 17
Henryk Wieniawski
Légende Op. 17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pdb3v.jpglink
Légende Op. 17
Last played on
Prelude and fugue in E flat major BWV.552 (St Anne), orch. Schoenberg
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude and fugue in E flat major BWV.552 (St Anne), orch. Schoenberg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude and fugue in E flat major BWV.552 (St Anne), orch. Schoenberg
Last played on
Variations on 'I got rhythm'
George Gershwin
Variations on 'I got rhythm'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Variations on 'I got rhythm'
Last played on
Chorale Prelude (BWV.654) orch. Schoenberg
Johann Sebastian Bach
Chorale Prelude (BWV.654) orch. Schoenberg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Chorale Prelude (BWV.654) orch. Schoenberg
Last played on
Serenade in E flat major for 13 wind instruments, Op 7
Richard Strauss
Serenade in E flat major for 13 wind instruments, Op 7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Serenade in E flat major for 13 wind instruments, Op 7
Last played on
Autumn (The Seasons)
Alexander Glazunov
Autumn (The Seasons)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10d.jpglink
Autumn (The Seasons)
Last played on
The Chairman Dances
Edo de Waart, John Adams & San Francisco Symphony
The Chairman Dances
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty9kj.jpglink
The Chairman Dances
Composer
Last played on
Chorale Prelude: Komm, Gott Schopfer, heiliger Geist, BWV 631 [orig for organ]
Johann Sebastian Bach
Chorale Prelude: Komm, Gott Schopfer, heiliger Geist, BWV 631 [orig for organ]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Chorale Prelude: Komm, Gott Schopfer, heiliger Geist, BWV 631 [orig for organ]
Last played on
Shaker Loops (Shaking and Trembling)
John Adams
Shaker Loops (Shaking and Trembling)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
Shaker Loops (Shaking and Trembling)
Last played on
Don Quixote, Op.35
Richard Strauss
Don Quixote, Op.35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Don Quixote, Op.35
Last played on
Serenade in B flat, K361 'Gran Partita': III. Adagio
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade in B flat, K361 'Gran Partita': III. Adagio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Serenade in B flat, K361 'Gran Partita': III. Adagio
Last played on
Short Ride in a Fast Machine
John Adams
Short Ride in a Fast Machine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
Short Ride in a Fast Machine
Last played on
Gli Ucelli (The Birds)
Ottorino Respighi
Gli Ucelli (The Birds)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt9c.jpglink
Gli Ucelli (The Birds)
Last played on
Tromba lontana
John Adams
Tromba lontana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
Tromba lontana
Last played on
Dances of Galánta, (Galántai táncok)
Zoltán Kodály
Dances of Galánta, (Galántai táncok)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt81.jpglink
Dances of Galánta, (Galántai táncok)
Last played on
Chorale-Prelude 'Schmücke dich, O liebe Seele', BWV 654 orch Schoenberg
Johann Sebastian Bach
Chorale-Prelude 'Schmücke dich, O liebe Seele', BWV 654 orch Schoenberg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Chorale-Prelude 'Schmücke dich, O liebe Seele', BWV 654 orch Schoenberg
Last played on
Tromba Lontana
John Adams
Tromba Lontana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
Tromba Lontana
Last played on
Concerto No. 1 In B Flat Minor Op.23 For Piano And Orchestra
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Concerto No. 1 In B Flat Minor Op.23 For Piano And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Concerto No. 1 In B Flat Minor Op.23 For Piano And Orchestra
Abschied
Edo de Waart
Abschied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb44.jpglink
Abschied
Vorspiel Zu Einem Drama
Franz Schreker
Vorspiel Zu Einem Drama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjx.jpglink
Vorspiel Zu Einem Drama
Ch'io mi scordi di te, K 505
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ch'io mi scordi di te, K 505
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Ch'io mi scordi di te, K 505
Last played on
Playlists featuring Edo de Waart
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 51
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em8fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-31T06:34:10
31
Aug
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 50
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew59rz
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-30T06:34:10
30
Aug
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1977: Prom 52
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1977-09-14T06:34:10
14
Sep
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1977: Prom 51
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2j6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1977-09-13T06:34:10
13
Sep
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1970: Prom 36
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebhzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1970-08-25T06:34:10
25
Aug
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist