Ralph MolinaBorn 22 June 1943
Ralph Molina
1943-06-22
Ralph Molina Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralph Molina (born June 22, 1943) is an American musician, best known as the drummer for Neil Young's backing band Crazy Horse.
Born in Puerto Rico, Molina has been a member of Crazy Horse since they were formed in 1962 as Danny & the Memories. He has remained throughout the band's many personnel changes, and has performed on all 20 releases by the band, with and without Young. Molina's style of drumming is characterized by simple, but steady beats and fills.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ralph Molina Tracks
Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)
Ralph Molina
Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)
Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)
Powderfinger
Ralph Molina
Powderfinger
Powderfinger
Transformer Man
Neil Young
Transformer Man
Transformer Man
Southern Man
Neil Young
Southern Man
Southern Man
