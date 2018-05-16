Regina LundBorn 17 July 1967
Regina Lund
1967-07-17
Regina Lund Biography (Wikipedia)
Regina Charlotta Theodora Lund (born 17 July 1967) is a Swedish actress and singer. She is the daughter of actress Sonja Lund.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Regina Lund Tracks
