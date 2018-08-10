The 49ersDelaware hip-hop duo. Formed 1995
The 49ers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/942f266f-db93-4110-88dd-5896b3a06906
The 49ers Biography (Wikipedia)
The 49ers is a hip-hop duo from Newark, Delaware and consists of members Jas Mace and Marchitect. They were also the focal members of another hip-hop group called The Outfit. The 49ers are known for their laid-back, jazzy, and soulful hip-hop music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The 49ers Tracks
Sort by
Touch Me
The 49ers
Touch Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Touch Me
Last played on
The 49ers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist