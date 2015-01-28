Mike DeasyBorn 4 February 1941
Mike Deasy
1941-02-04
Mike Deasy Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael William Deasy (born February 4, 1941) is an American rock and jazz guitarist. As a session musician, he played on numerous hit singles and albums recorded in Los Angeles in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. He is sometimes credited as Mike Deasy Sr..
