Sean Michael Leonard Anderson (born March 25, 1988), known professionally as Big Sean, is an American rapper. Sean signed with Kanye West's GOOD Music in 2007, Def Jam Recordings in 2008 and Roc Nation in 2014. After releasing a number of mixtapes, Sean released his debut studio album, Finally Famous, in 2011. He released his second studio album, Hall of Fame, in 2013. Sean's third studio album, Dark Sky Paradise, was released in 2015 and earned him his first number one album in the US. In 2017, he released his fourth studio album, I Decided, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart.