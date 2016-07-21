Big Sean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4pz.jpg
1988-03-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/942a9807-9c1a-4a0e-a285-1fde2c5be9d1
Big Sean Biography (Wikipedia)
Sean Michael Leonard Anderson (born March 25, 1988), known professionally as Big Sean, is an American rapper. Sean signed with Kanye West's GOOD Music in 2007, Def Jam Recordings in 2008 and Roc Nation in 2014. After releasing a number of mixtapes, Sean released his debut studio album, Finally Famous, in 2011. He released his second studio album, Hall of Fame, in 2013. Sean's third studio album, Dark Sky Paradise, was released in 2015 and earned him his first number one album in the US. In 2017, he released his fourth studio album, I Decided, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big Sean Performances & Interviews
- 'I feel like this is my second go round in this lifetime somehow' Big Sean breaks down Intro & Light from I Decidedhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rv26w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rv26w.jpg2017-02-04T14:32:00.000ZBig Sean breaks down Intro & Light from his fourth studio album I Decided.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04rwlrw
'I feel like this is my second go round in this lifetime somehow' Big Sean breaks down Intro & Light from I Decided
- ‘The throne is for the taking in whatever you do’ – Big Sean’s BIG positivityhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pt36l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pt36l.jpg2017-01-17T15:10:00.000ZBig Sean catches up with Charlie to talk about his new record and drops some much needed positivity for January and the months ahead.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pt398
‘The throne is for the taking in whatever you do’ – Big Sean’s BIG positivity
- Big Sean joins Charlie Slothhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02l8gvb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02l8gvb.jpg2015-03-04T11:55:00.000ZBig Sean drops by the studio to chat with Charlie Sloth!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02l83x9
Big Sean joins Charlie Sloth
Big Sean Tracks
Sort by
Feels (feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)
Calvin Harris
Feels (feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0562stn.jpglink
Feels (feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)
Last played on
Big Bank (feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)
YG
Big Bank (feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7n4.jpglink
Big Bank (feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)
Last played on
Play No Games
Big Sean
Play No Games
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wnrvb.jpglink
Play No Games
Last played on
Miracles (Someone Special)
Coldplay
Miracles (Someone Special)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058kgq2.jpglink
Miracles (Someone Special)
Last played on
Alone
Halsey
Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg1zy.jpglink
Alone
Last played on
Bounce Back
Big Sean
Bounce Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g02ss.jpglink
Bounce Back
Last played on
Clique (feat. Big Sean & JAY-Z)
Kanye West
Clique (feat. Big Sean & JAY-Z)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv6c1.jpglink
Clique (feat. Big Sean & JAY-Z)
Last played on
Mercy (feat. Big Sean, 2 Chainz & Pusha T)
Kanye West
Mercy (feat. Big Sean, 2 Chainz & Pusha T)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btkzv.jpglink
Mercy (feat. Big Sean, 2 Chainz & Pusha T)
Last played on
No Favors (feat. Eminem)
Big Sean
No Favors (feat. Eminem)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sjllr.jpglink
No Favors (feat. Eminem)
Last played on
My Last (feat. Chris Brown)
Big Sean
My Last (feat. Chris Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwdq6.jpglink
My Last (feat. Chris Brown)
Last played on
Big Bank (feat. 2 Chainz & Big Sean)
YG
Big Bank (feat. 2 Chainz & Big Sean)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7n4.jpglink
Big Bank (feat. 2 Chainz & Big Sean)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Big Sean
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2dg9r
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-01-11T06:26:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013tc9w.jpg
11
Jan
2012
Live Lounge: Big Sean
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Latest Big Sean News
Big Sean Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
DJ Khaled talks Drake and subliminals
-
DJ Khaled talks Kanye and Jay-Z
-
DJ Khaled in LA
-
"I always remember them saying I couldn't do it" - DJ Khaled looks back on his journey to the top
-
Cloth Talk with DJ Semtex and DJ Khaled
-
DJ Khaled: Why Snapchat changed my life
-
"I ain't ashamed to love flowers" - Gardening tips with DJ Khaled
-
“Rihanna is a beautiful spirit” - DJ Khaled on his new single Wild Thoughts
-
MistaJam catches up with DJ Khaled
-
DJ Khaled chats about his new album
Back to artist