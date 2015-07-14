Baby Gramps
Baby Gramps Biography (Wikipedia)
Baby Gramps is a guitar performer, who, though born in Miami, Florida, has been based in the Northwest U.S. for at least the last 40 years. He is famous for his palindromes. Baby Gramps started performing in 1964 and is still playing professionally as of 2018.
Baby Gramps Tracks
Cape Cod Girls
Baby Gramps
Cape Cod Girls
Cape Cod Girls
Similar Artists
