Mallory Knox are an English alternative rock band from Cambridge. In 2013, they released their debut album Signals which reached #33 in the UK album charts. Their second album Asymmetry was released on 27 October 2014 and reached #16 on UK Album Chart. They later released their third album Wired on 10 March 2017.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia