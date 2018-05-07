Mallory Knox
2009
Mallory Knox are an English alternative rock band from Cambridge. In 2013, they released their debut album Signals which reached #33 in the UK album charts. Their second album Asymmetry was released on 27 October 2014 and reached #16 on UK Album Chart. They later released their third album Wired on 10 March 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Holes
Shout At The Moon
Sugar
California
Better Off Without You
Midnight
14
Feb
2019
Mallory Knox, Templeton Pek
The Asylum Bar and Venue, Birmingham, UK
14
Feb
2019
Mallory Knox, SHVPES
The Asylum, Birmingham, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
2017-08-25T06:52:56
25
Aug
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Earlham Park, Norwich
2015-05-23T06:52:56
23
May
2015
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Earlham Park, Norwich
Live Lounge: Mallory Knox
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-04-02T06:52:56
2
Apr
2015
Live Lounge: Mallory Knox
BBC Broadcasting House
Live Lounge: Mallory Knox
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-09-07T06:52:56
7
Sep
2014
Live Lounge: Mallory Knox
BBC Broadcasting House
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T06:52:56
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
