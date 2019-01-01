BeansUS rapper, member of Antipop Consortium. Born 3 July 1971
Beans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-07-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/94232a04-13fb-40a1-a21a-303fb0643623
Beans Biography (Wikipedia)
Beans (born Robert Edward Stewart II) is a rapper from White Plains, New York. He was a member of the underground hip hop group Antipop Consortium. He is a founder of the record label Tygr Rawwk Rcrds.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Beans Tracks
Sort by
Beans Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist