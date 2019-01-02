Camera ObscuraUK indie rock band from Glasgow. Formed 1996
Camera Obscura
1996
Camera Obscura Biography (Wikipedia)
Camera Obscura is a Scottish indie pop band from Glasgow. The group formed in 1996 and have released five albums to date.
Camera Obscura Performances & Interviews
- Camera Obscura join Dermot O'Leary in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018z12q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018z12q.jpg2013-06-14T12:02:00.000ZCamera Obscura are back and Dermot has them in the studio for a chat.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018z18h
Camera Obscura join Dermot O'Leary in the studio
- Camera Obscura - Do It Againhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019ymbb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019ymbb.jpg2013-06-04T11:56:00.000ZCamera Obscura in session on the Vic Galloway Show perform Do It Again.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019ymgc
Camera Obscura - Do It Again
- Camera Obscura - Break It To You Gentlyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019ylpx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019ylpx.jpg2013-06-04T11:52:00.000ZCamera Obscura in session for the Vic Galloway Show perform Break It To You Gently.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019ym95
Camera Obscura - Break It To You Gently
Camera Obscura Tracks
Tears for Affairs
Camera Obscura
Tears for Affairs
Last played on
New Year's Resolution
Camera Obscura
New Year's Resolution
Last played on
Lloyd, I’m Ready to Be Heartbroken
Camera Obscura
Lloyd, I’m Ready to Be Heartbroken
Last played on
French Navy
Camera Obscura
French Navy
Keep It Clean
Camera Obscura
Keep It Clean
Last played on
The Sweetest Thing
Camera Obscura
The Sweetest Thing
Last played on
Honey in the Sun
Camera Obscura
Honey in the Sun
Last played on
Do It Again
Camera Obscura
Do It Again
Last played on
Let's Get Out of This Country
Camera Obscura
Let's Get Out of This Country
Last played on
James
Camera Obscura
James
Last played on
Swans
Camera Obscura
Swans
Last played on
Razzle Dazzle Rose
Camera Obscura
Razzle Dazzle Rose
Last played on
I Missed Your Party
Camera Obscura
I Missed Your Party
Last played on
