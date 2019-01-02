Camera Obscura - Do It Again

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019ymbb.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019ymbb.jpg

2013-06-04T11:56:00.000Z

Camera Obscura in session on the Vic Galloway Show perform Do It Again.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019ymgc