Porter WagonerBorn 12 August 1927. Died 28 October 2007
Porter Wagoner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1927-08-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/942123a3-df28-463f-9f6e-202b69b8e253
Porter Wagoner Biography (Wikipedia)
Porter Wayne Wagoner (August 12, 1927 – October 28, 2007) was an American country music singer known for his flashy Nudie and Manuel suits and blond pompadour.
In 1967, he introduced singer Dolly Parton on his television show, and they were a well-known vocal duo throughout the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Known as Mr. Grand Ole Opry, Wagoner charted 81 singles from 1954–1983. He was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2002.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Porter Wagoner Tracks
Sort by
Bringin' Home The Bacon
Porter Wagoner
Bringin' Home The Bacon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bringin' Home The Bacon
Last played on
Julie
Porter Wagoner
Julie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Julie
Last played on
Jeannie's Afraid Of The Dark (feat. Porter Wagoner)
Dolly Parton
Jeannie's Afraid Of The Dark (feat. Porter Wagoner)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0220zb9.jpglink
Jeannie's Afraid Of The Dark (feat. Porter Wagoner)
Last played on
A Satisfied Mind
Porter Wagoner
A Satisfied Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Satisfied Mind
Last played on
There's Always One (Who Loves You A Lot)
Skeeter Davis
There's Always One (Who Loves You A Lot)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsdr.jpglink
There's Always One (Who Loves You A Lot)
Last played on
The Last Thing On My Mind
Porter Wagoner
The Last Thing On My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0220zb9.jpglink
The Last Thing On My Mind
Last played on
Better Move It On Home
Porter Wagoner
Better Move It On Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0220zb9.jpglink
Better Move It On Home
Last played on
Green Green Grass Of Home
Porter Wagoner
Green Green Grass Of Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Green Grass Of Home
Last played on
Misery Loves Company
Porter Wagoner
Misery Loves Company
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Misery Loves Company
Last played on
The Carroll County Accident
Porter Wagoner
The Carroll County Accident
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Carroll County Accident
Last played on
Tell Her Lies And Feed Her Candy
Porter Wagoner
Tell Her Lies And Feed Her Candy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Her Lies And Feed Her Candy
Last played on
The Cold Hard Facts Of Life
Porter Wagoner
The Cold Hard Facts Of Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Of A Convict
Porter Wagoner
Soul Of A Convict
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Of A Convict
Last played on
Be A Little Quieter
Porter Wagoner
Be A Little Quieter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be A Little Quieter
Last played on
I'm Stepping Out Tonight
Porter Wagoner
I'm Stepping Out Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Stepping Out Tonight
Last played on
The Pain of Loving You
Porter Wagoner
The Pain of Loving You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0220zb9.jpglink
The Pain of Loving You
Last played on
Please Don't Stop Loving Me
Porter Wagoner And Dolly Parton
Please Don't Stop Loving Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please Don't Stop Loving Me
Performer
Last played on
Howdy Neighbour Howdy
Porter Wagoner
Howdy Neighbour Howdy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Howdy Neighbour Howdy
Performer
Last played on
Can You Tell Me
Porter Wagoner
Can You Tell Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can You Tell Me
Last played on
Little Cabin Home in the Hills
Porter Wagoner
Little Cabin Home in the Hills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Cabin Home in the Hills
Last played on
The Right Combination
Porter Wagoner
The Right Combination
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0220zb9.jpglink
The Right Combination
Last played on
Put It Off Until Tomorrow
Porter Wagoner
Put It Off Until Tomorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Put It Off Until Tomorrow
Performer
Last played on
Have I Told You Lately
Porter Wagoner
Have I Told You Lately
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have I Told You Lately
Last played on
She Burnt The Little Roadside Tavern Down
Porter Wagoner
She Burnt The Little Roadside Tavern Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
His & Hers
Porter Wagoner
His & Hers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
His & Hers
Last played on
In Each Love Some Pain Must Fall
Porter Wagoner & Dolly Parton
In Each Love Some Pain Must Fall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Each Love Some Pain Must Fall
Performer
Last played on
My Name Is Mud
Porter Wagoner
My Name Is Mud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Name Is Mud
Last played on
Porter Wagoner Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist